Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Harden Law Group on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Capital Vacations and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Richard P. Joblove on behalf of Technology Insurance Co. The case is 0:23-cv-60095, Technology Insurance Co. Inc. v. Capital Vacations LLC et al.

Insurance

January 19, 2023, 2:26 PM