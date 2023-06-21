New Suit - Employment

Phelps Dunbar filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court against the United States Department of Labor. The complaint, filed on behalf of the American Sugar Cane League, Cora Texas Growers & Harvesters Agricultural Association Inc. and other plaintiffs, challenges a new federal regulation known as the 'Final Rule' which seasonally raises the wages of agricultural workers in Louisiana. The plaintiffs assert that this regulation does not accomplish fairness and would bring their pay below the federal minimum wage in some seasons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00831, Teche Vermilion Sugar Cane Growers Association, Inc. v. Su, Julie A., Acting Secretary of Labor.

Agriculture

June 21, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

American Sugar Cane League

Cora Texas Growers & Harvesters Agricultural Association Inc

Four Oaks Farm G P

Gonsoulin Farms L L C

John Earles

Teche Vermilion Sugar Cane Growers Association Inc

Townsend Brothers Farm Inc

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Brent Parton

Brian Pasternak

Jessica Looman

Julie Su

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches