Phelps Dunbar filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court against the United States Department of Labor. The complaint, filed on behalf of the American Sugar Cane League, Cora Texas Growers & Harvesters Agricultural Association Inc. and other plaintiffs, challenges a new federal regulation known as the 'Final Rule' which seasonally raises the wages of agricultural workers in Louisiana. The plaintiffs assert that this regulation does not accomplish fairness and would bring their pay below the federal minimum wage in some seasons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00831, Teche Vermilion Sugar Cane Growers Association, Inc. v. Su, Julie A., Acting Secretary of Labor.
Agriculture
June 21, 2023, 1:27 PM