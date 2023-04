New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of TechCXO LLC. The suit accuses Nicole McGuire Design, its owner Nicole McGuire and other defendants of failing to pay over $137,000 for rendered consulting services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01846, TechCXO, LLC v. McGuire et al.

Business Services

April 26, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

TechCXO, LLC

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Nicole McGuire

Nicole McGuire Design, LLC

Studio M. Furniture, Inc.

The McGuire Home Collection, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract