The biggest names in tech—Including Amazon, OpenAI, Meta and Nvidia—are on the hunt for in-house lawyers to help them make sense of the growing body of regulation and risks around artificial intelligence. Companies in job postings say they are seeking artificial intelligence product counsel who are able to work with product, marketing and engineering teams on a range of complex AI issues.

March 22, 2024, 7:22 AM

