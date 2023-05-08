New Suit - Trademark

Tech Safety Lines, which manufactures and sells self-rescue kits to technicians and other workers who complete a required training course, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Mallory Safety and Supply d/b/a ENSA on Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Haynes & Boone, accuses the defendant of offering unauthorized training courses and falsely representing that completion of the courses will allow the trainee to purchase the plaintiff's products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01015, Tech Safety Lines Inc. v. Mallory Safety and Supply LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Tech Safety Lines, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

Mallory Safety and Supply, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims