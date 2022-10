News From Law.com

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett's Palo Alto team ushered in several record-setting tech deals in the past year, earning the firm a place as a finalist for the Tech Industry Advisory Team of the Year as part of the California Leaders in Tech Law and Innovation Awards.Perhaps most notably, Palo Alto office leader William Brentani and corporate partner Atif Azher represented key parties in both the spin-off and subsequent sale of VMware.

Legal Services

October 27, 2022, 4:54 PM