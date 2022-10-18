Tech Industry Advisory Team of the Year Finalist: Latham & W...

News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins' Bay Area team was at the center of several of last year's highest-profile tech transactions, earning the firm a spot as a finalist for the Tech Industry Advisory Team of the Year as part of the California Leaders in Tech Law and Innovation Awards.Rick Kline, the global chair of the firm's tech industry group, and Tad Freese, the managing partner of the firm's Bay Area offices, led the team representing Slack Technologies in its $27.7 billion acquisition by Salesforce. Freese teamed up with partner Marc Jaffe in New York to lead the team advising Rivian Automotive in its upsized $11.9 billion initial public offering in the largest global IPO in 2021. And Luke Bergstrom, global vice chair of the firm's tech industry group, led the Bay Area team that represented longtime client Intuit in its $12 billion acquisition of Mailchimp.

October 18, 2022