Big tech companies are trimming their ranks after a years of meteoric growth. While observers and experts say in-house legal teams have not been singled out for layoffs, companies have pared back hiring, straining legal departments during a period of strict regulation and rule enforcement. But they also say companies would be wise to retain attorneys with special skill sets in privacy and compliance.

Technology

November 17, 2022, 5:32 AM