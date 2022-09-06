Tech Firms Immune From Casino App Lawsuits? Dont Bet on It, ...

News From Law.com

In the latest ruling to address the scope of the federal Communications Decency Act, a judge in California refused to dismiss lawsuits alleging Facebook, Google and Apple engaged in illegal gambling through their casino apps. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila disagreed that the tech companies weren't immune because they promoted and advertised the apps, but allegations pertaining to the sale of virtual chips should go forward. He allowed defendants to file an interlocutory appeal of his Sept. 2 decision.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2022, 5:18 PM