Tech-Enabled Transactional Practice of the Year, Law Firm: O...

News From Law.com

The 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards were announced on Jan. 29, honoring the most cutting-edge innovation in the legal industry from law firms, in-house legal departments, legal technology providers and ALSPs. Here, Wendy Butler Curtis, Chief Innovation Officer at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, this year's winner for Tech-Enabled Transactional Practice of the Year, Law Firm, answers questions about how the legal tech industry is evolving, the challenges it faces, what innovation means and more.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 01, 2024, 4:44 PM

nature of claim: /