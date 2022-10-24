New Suit - Patent

Toymaker AirFort LLC and other defendants were hit with a patent lawsuit Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch and Wiggin and Dana, seeks a declaration that the 'Skywin Air Tent' sold by plaintiff Tech-E Inc. does not infringe patents held by the defendants concerning the design of hovering air forts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01650, Tech-E, Inc. v. XM Works, Inc. et al.

October 24, 2022, 9:04 PM