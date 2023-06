News From Law.com

In a crystal ball on the future, a new survey finds that business models, talent demands and technological development are the three major "proponents of change" for the post-pandemic legal industry. And, digging deeper, factors impacting the industry include shifts in client demand, recruiting and retention, fee compression and lawyers leaving the industry, according to the 2023 National Legal Sector Benchmark Survey – Bright Insight.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 15, 2023, 4:18 PM

nature of claim: /