Tech Companies, U.S. Chamber Defend Delaware Effort to Lift ...

Amicus curiae briefs are pouring in as tech companies, industry groups, the Chamber of Commerce and other nonprofits urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit not to interfere with a Delaware judge's effort to unmask patent monetization firms and their funders. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly said in an order Wednesday that he's concerned about the potential for hidden conflicts of interest, unethical attorney behavior and fraud on the court.

Automotive

December 01, 2022, 4:58 PM