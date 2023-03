News From Law.com

Technology and data partner Wendell Bartnick returns to Reed Smith in Houston, after a short stint at Holland & Knight, where he was a partner in the data strategy, security and privacy group. On Monday, Bartnick moved back to Reed Smith, where he is a partner in the global life sciences health industry group. In August 2022, Bartnick and partner Bart Huffman left Reed Smith to join Holland & Knight.

March 17, 2023, 4:55 PM

