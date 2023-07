Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morrison & Foerster on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against BlackBerry Ltd. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to an underlying patent assets sale, was filed by Herbert Smith Freehills on behalf of Tech+IP Advisory. The suit is not publicly available. The case is 1:23-cv-05996, Tech+IP Advisory, LLC v. BlackBerry Limited.

New York

July 13, 2023, 3:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Tech+IP Advisory, LLC

defendants

BlackBerry Limited

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract