Who Got The Work

Alexandra M. Joyce and Daniel M. Silver of McCarter & English have entered appearances for ArcherDX, Integrated DNA Technologies and Invitae Corporation in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 6 in Delaware District Court by Goodwin Procter and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell on behalf of Tecan Genomics, asserts five patents related to DNA sample preparation and genomic testing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-01114, Tecan Genomics, Inc. v. Invitae Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 31, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Tecan Genomics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

ArcherDX, LLC

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims