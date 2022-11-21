Who Got The Work

Kim M. Schmid and Sheryl A. Bjork of Bowman and Brooke have entered appearances for orthopedic implant device developer and manufacturer Exactech Inc. and Exactech US Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 7 in New York Eastern District Court by McAndrew Conboy & Prisco on behalf of James Teatom who alleges that he suffered various injuries due to Exactech’s Optetrak knee replacement system. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partners James Stephen Bennett, Michael J. Kanute, Susan M. Sharko and associate Sean J. Powell have also entered appearances for Exactech. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, is 1:22-cv-06022, Teatom v. Exactech, Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 21, 2022, 7:31 AM