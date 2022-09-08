New Suit - Employment

Foundation Building Materials, a building supplies company owned by funds affiliated with private equity firm American Securities, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly delinquent fund contributions, was filed by Cavanagh & O'Hara on behalf of the Teamsters & Employers Welfare Trust of Illinois. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02194, Teamsters & Employers Welfare Trust of Illinois v. Foundation Building Materials LLC.

Construction & Engineering

September 08, 2022, 7:23 PM