John Delionado of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for Verizon Communications and Tracfone Wireless in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 15 in Florida Southern District Court filed by the Law Office of Sheleen G. Khan on behalf of Team Marketing Group, contends that the defendants terminated a contract with the plaintiff without providing notice or opportunity to cure. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:24-cv-20600, Team Marketing Group Inc v. Tracfone Wireless Inc et al.

April 01, 2024, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Team Marketing Group Inc

Plaintiffs

Sheleen G. Khan PA

Steven Fried Esquire

defendants

Verizon Communications Inc

Tracfone Wireless Inc

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract