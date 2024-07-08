Who Got The Work

Robert W. Hojnoski, Brendan Richard and Spencer M. Sukel of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for United National Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for property damage claims arising from high winds and/or hail, was filed May 22 in Ohio Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Blake R. Maislin on behalf of Total Property Resources and Team Capital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison, is 2:24-cv-02803, Team Capital LLC et al v. United National Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 08, 2024, 1:28 PM

