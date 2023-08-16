Team Behind New Generative AI Copilot Says Tool Can Reduce C...

News From Law.com

A LegalTech software start-up believes it has created a way to unlock legal teams from long hours of dreaded manual work, while providing lawyers with more time for actual lawyering along with a better work-life balance. Robin AI has introduced a new feature to their AI copilot, Robin, making it possible for companies to find details across an entire contract repository in seconds using a Large Language Model (LLM). Co-founders CEO Richard Robinson and Chief Technology Officer James Clough are touting it as the first time generative AI has been brought to contract searching, a traditionally-exasperating routine for businesses.

AI & Automation

August 16, 2023, 4:03 PM

