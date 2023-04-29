New Suit - Employment

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products and its corporate parent, Koch Industries, were sued Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Throckmorton Law Firm on behalf of a 25-year employee who claims that she was subjected to retaliation and unlawfully terminated after seeking accommodation for an on-the-job injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-00079, Teal v. Koch Industries, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 29, 2023, 1:14 PM

