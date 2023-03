News From Law.com

The story of Graham Jackson is a timeless tale of American ingenuity, hard work and the cream rising to the top. It's also a tale of economic inequality, overt racism and America's Jim Crow caste system. As one of the first Black musicians to play on national radio, Jackson is best known for the April 13, 1945, photograph of him that was published by Life magazine, one of the leading publications of its day.

District of Columbia

March 02, 2023, 12:50 PM