Teaching, Pensions & Publishing: Where Judges Nonstock Incom...

Federal appeals and trial judges reported earning at least $4.1 million in noninvestment income in 2021, according to a review of financial disclosures available in the judiciary's new public database. The tool, mandated by the recently passed Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, is not complete yet. It includes only about 600 reports while there are 2,400 federal judges from which disclosures are required. A spokesman for the administrative office of the courts said more disclosures will be added regularly after they go through a review and vetting process.

November 10, 2022, 2:08 PM