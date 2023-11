News From Law.com

Indianapolis high school senior Caston Peters had used they and them or he and him pronouns at school for three years without a problem, but they came home a few days into this school year and told their mother that the situation had changed. Peters, 18 and nonbinary, heard from a teacher that a new state law meant they wouldn't be able to use those pronouns, or the first name they've used for years, without explicit permission from a parent.

November 21, 2023, 11:01 AM

