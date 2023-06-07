New Suit - Contract

TIAA, a nonprofit financial planning organizations for employees primarily in the academic world, and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC sued the U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & Mckenna, accuses U.S. Specialty of improperly denying coverage under a professional liability insurance policy for a funds' error correction claim. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04769, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America et al v. U.S. Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 6:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC

Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & Mckenna LLP

defendants

U.S. Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute