New Suit

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Red Roof Inns were hit with a lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court alleging facilitation of sex trafficking. The lawsuit was filed by Babin Law on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was forced to serve as a sex worker at the defendants' establishments under threat of violence until her escape. The plaintiff also accuses the defendants of paying 'lip service' to efforts to prevent such trafficking while doing nothing to stop it. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03185, T.E. v. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 19, 2022, 6:13 PM