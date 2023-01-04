Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gonzalez Castillo LLP on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Life Time Fitness, a chain of health clubs in the U.S. and Canada, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Cacheaux Cavazos & Newton on behalf of TD Logistix, accuses Life Time's Mexico customer, Sports Fitness, of failing to pay the plaintiff for delivered pieces of equipment. The case is 7:23-cv-00005, TD Logistix, LLC v. Life Fitness, LLC.

January 04, 2023, 4:59 AM