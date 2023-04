New Suit - Contract

TD Bank sued Wayne Shim DMD LLC Thursday in Massachusetts District Court alleging breach of contract. The court action, over a loan dispute, was filed by Pearce, Dow & Burns. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-40048, TD Bank N.A. v. Wayne Shim, Dmd, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

TD Bank N.A.

Plaintiffs

Pearce, Dow & Burns, LLP

defendants

Wayne Shim, Dmd, LLC

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract