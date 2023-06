New Suit - Contract

TD Bank sued SDI Furniture1 International and David Horowitz for breach of contract on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Meyner & Landis. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03269, TD Bank N.A. v. SDI Furniture1 Itnl. Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 14, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

TD Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Meyner & Landis LLP

defendants

David Horowitz

SDI Furniture1 Itnl. Inc.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract