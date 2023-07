New Suit - Contract

Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian banking and financial services corporation, sued NKG Corp. and Neville Greaves in New York Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract on Friday. The court action, brought by Meyner & Landis, seeks to recover nearly $80,000 for a breached loan agreement. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05189, TD Bank, N.A. v. N.K.G. Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 07, 2023, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

TD Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Meyner & Landis LLP

defendants

N.K.G. Corp.

Neville Greaves

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract