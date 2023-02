New Suit - Contract

TD Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Federal Hill Income Tax and Eugene M. Egeberg III on Monday in Maryland District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Duane Morris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00533, TD Bank N.A. v. Federal Hill Income Tax LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2023, 4:31 PM