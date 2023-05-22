Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. has turned to attorney Sharon F. McKee of Hangley Aronchick Segal & Pudlin as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case was filed April 6 in New Jersey District Court by Miller Friel on behalf of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank), which in 2008 acquired Commerce Bank and therefore became entitled to receive reimbursement under Commerce’s insurance policies with the defendants. The suit alleges that the defendants refused to cover TD Bank’s costs from lawsuits brought against the bank due to the actions of its former executive Scott W. Rothstein. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, is 1:23-cv-01951, TD Bank, N.A. v. Continental Insurance Company Of New Jersey et al.
Insurance
May 22, 2023, 4:01 AM