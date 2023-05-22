Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. has turned to attorney Sharon F. McKee of Hangley Aronchick Segal & Pudlin as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case was filed April 6 in New Jersey District Court by Miller Friel on behalf of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank), which in 2008 acquired Commerce Bank and therefore became entitled to receive reimbursement under Commerce’s insurance policies with the defendants. The suit alleges that the defendants refused to cover TD Bank’s costs from lawsuits brought against the bank due to the actions of its former executive Scott W. Rothstein. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, is 1:23-cv-01951, TD Bank, N.A. v. Continental Insurance Company Of New Jersey et al.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 4:01 AM

Plaintiffs

TD Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Miller Friel, PLLC

defendants

AIG Property Casualty Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Westchester Fire Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

Allied World National Assurance Company

Axis Insurance Company

Continental Insurance Company Of New Jersey

National Union Fire Insurance Company Of Pittsburg, PA

Rsui Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Carlton Fields

Landman Corsi Ballaine

Kennedys Cmk LLP

Hangley Aronchick Segal

Ropers Majeski PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute