Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Steiner Law Group on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Skyship Systems Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by DLA Piper on behalf of TCOM L.P., seeks to recover more than $1.1 million from the defendant for allegedly defaulting on its loan. The case is 1:23-cv-00322, Tcom, L.P. v. Skyship Systems, Inc.

Maryland

February 06, 2023, 1:57 PM