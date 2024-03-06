Hawkins Parnell & Young partners C. Shane Keith and Elliott Ream have entered appearances for Hare Krishna Decatur Hotel and Global Management & Investment Corp. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, which claims violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, was filed Jan. 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Stoddard Firm on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the defendant's hotel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-00282, T.C. v. Hare Krishna Decatur Hotel, LLC.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
March 06, 2024, 9:26 AM