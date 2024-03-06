Who Got The Work

Hawkins Parnell & Young partners C. Shane Keith and Elliott Ream have entered appearances for Hare Krishna Decatur Hotel and Global Management & Investment Corp. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, which claims violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, was filed Jan. 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Stoddard Firm on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the defendant's hotel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-00282, T.C. v. Hare Krishna Decatur Hotel, LLC.

March 06, 2024, 9:26 AM

Plaintiffs

T.C.

Plaintiffs

The Stoddard Firm -Atl

The Stoddard Firm

defendants

Global Management & Investment Corporation

Hare Krishna Decatur Hotel, LLC

defendant counsels

Hawkins Parnell & Young

