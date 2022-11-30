New Suit - Contract

Kean Miller filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court on behalf of TC Brothers Enterprises. The suit, targeting Alliance Hospitality and Rishi Investments, seeks $309,680 for alleged unpaid invoices from services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00929, TC Brothers Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Servpro of Walnut, Hacienda Heights, and Rowland Heights v. Rishi Investments, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 30, 2022, 1:08 PM