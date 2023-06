New Suit

Kean Miller filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Middle District Court on behalf of TBT Contractors LLC. The complaint, seeking coverage for the demolition to complete the removal of a collapsed building, pursues claims against American Casualty Co. of Reading, Pennsylvania. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00490, Tbt Contractors LLC v. American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Insurance

June 27, 2023, 1:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Tbt Contractors, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kean Miller

defendants

American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute