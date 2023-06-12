New Suit - Civil RICO

DLA Piper filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in Puerto Rico District Court targeting Intelinvest Casa de Valores S.A and other defendants for alleged money laundering, wire fraud and mail fraud. The suit was brought on behalf of TBB International Bank, which accuses the defendants of defrauding it of over $25 million via a series of elaborate financial schemes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01310, Tbb International Bank Corp. v. Oliveros Febres Cordero et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 7:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Tbb International Bank Corp.

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Aib Properties Limited Ltd.

Alejandro J. Valencia Hurtado

Alexandra Oliveros Febres Cordero

Don Goyo Corporation Aviation

El Retiro Group Ltd.

Gorlio Enterprises Ltd.

Holding Activo Ltd.

Inversiones Saitam, S.A.

Jos Antonio Oliveros Febres Cordero

Jos Antonio Oliveros Mora

Mara Eugenia Febres Cordero Zamora

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims