DLA Piper filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in Puerto Rico District Court targeting Intelinvest Casa de Valores S.A and other defendants for alleged money laundering, wire fraud and mail fraud. The suit was brought on behalf of TBB International Bank, which accuses the defendants of defrauding it of over $25 million via a series of elaborate financial schemes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01310, Tbb International Bank Corp. v. Oliveros Febres Cordero et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 12, 2023, 7:43 PM