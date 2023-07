News From Law.com International

U.K.-based Taylor Wessing and Spanish-headquartered ECIJA have claimed an "unexpected degree" of referral activity and clients wins since their strategic alliance began four months ago. "We didn't expect it to be this quick—that the synergies would arise and that we would see the work coming in as quickly as we have," Shane Gleghorn, managing partner of Taylor Wessing, told Law.com International in an interview.

