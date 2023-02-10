Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Roetzel & Andress on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against fire investigator David Baker and police officer Stacee Wright to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by DiCello Levitt LLC on behalf of Juan Taylor, accuses the defendants of falsely charging Taylor of arson and attempted murder. According to the complaint, Taylor wrongfully remained in jail for 20 months in violation of his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments. The case is 1:23-cv-00270, Taylor v. Wright et al.

Government

February 10, 2023, 11:57 AM