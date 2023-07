Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on Tuesday removed a pharmaceutical malpractice lawsuit against Walgreens to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, which contends that a Walgreens pharmacist filled a prescription with the incorrect dosage of medication, was filed by Marc Stewart Law on behalf of Darryl Taylor. The case is 3:23-cv-00154, Taylor v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 11, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Darryl Taylor

Plaintiffs

Stewart & Ray PLLC

defendants

Walgreen Co

defendant counsels

Wright Lindsey Jennings

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims