New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart and Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Frances Taylor and attorneys at Osteen & Harrison PLC and Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles. Walmart is represented by Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin Pc - Tucson, Az. Walgreens Boots Alliance is represented by Jones Skelton & Hochuli. The case is 1:22-cv-08930, Taylor v. Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated et al.