Who Got The Work

Drug company Viatris and certain executives and directors have turned to Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti partners William Pietragallo II and Eric G. Soller to fight a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed May 12 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by attorney Vincent Coppola and Levi & Korsinsky LLP, accuses the defendants of concealing from shareholders the intensity of the competition that Viatris faced in the complex generics business and the extent of the erosion of the company’s base business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:23-cv-00812, Taylor v. Viatris Inc et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 24, 2023, 10:41 AM

