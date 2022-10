New Suit - ERISA

Unum Group, a Tennessee-based insurance firm, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that her disability benefits were terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02647, Taylor v. Unum Group Corporation.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 5:04 AM