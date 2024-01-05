Who Got The Work

UPS has turned to attorney Shannon Schmoyer of Schmoyer Reinhard LLP as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Dec. 6 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Office of Julie O. Herrera on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was pulled out of work and placed on unpaid leave for not 'marshaling' the correct way due to a neurological dysfunction in her left arm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard, is 3:23-cv-50436, Taylor v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 05, 2024, 11:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Amy Taylor

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Julie O. Herrera

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Schmoyer Reinhard LLP

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA