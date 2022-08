New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in Illinois Southern District Court over the company's marketing of its 'Pure by Gillette' shaving cream. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, claims that the defendant misleads customers with the 'Pure' label when the product contains non-natural ingredients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01949, Taylor v. The Procter & Gamble Company.