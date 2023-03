New Suit - Employment

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a Black male who contends that he was overlooked and not promoted to an account executive position due to his race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00036, Taylor v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

March 02, 2023, 4:59 AM