Who Got The Work

Ann-Martha Andrews and Stacy M. Bunck of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Standard Insurance Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Nov. 2 in Kansas District Court by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Charity Taylor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse, is 2:22-cv-02443, Taylor v. Standard Insurance Company.

Kansas

December 17, 2022, 3:57 PM