Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Rice on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Schindler Elevator Corp. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Dowd & Dowd on behalf of Philip Taylor, who was allegedly crushed by a defective elevator door. The case is 4:22-cv-01269, Taylor v. Schindler Elevator Corp.

Missouri

November 29, 2022, 4:08 PM