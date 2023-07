Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung Electronics to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Lanier Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming fire damage from a defective phone. The case is 1:23-cv-00562, Taylor v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 07, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy Taylor

Plaintiffs

Lanier Law Group, PA

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims